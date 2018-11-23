Speech to Text for Rain falls through early Saturday morning

rain will increase across the tennessee valley and fall through friday night and early saturday morning. if you're going to one of the few high school football games being played tonight, be sure to take the rain jackets and ponchos. spotty showers are possible beforehand, but the main area of rain will arrive between 6 pm and 8 pm over northwest alabama around muscle shoals, florence, tuscumbia, russellville, and moulton. expect rain to pick up between 7 pm and 9 pm along i-65 and i- 565 around huntsville, athens, decatur, madison, and fayetteville. rain will increase between 8 pm and 10 pm across sand mountain around scottsboro, guntersville, fort payne, geraldine, and boaz. the rain will fall through early saturday morning, ending by 6 am for most of the tennessee valley. any leftover rain over sand mountain will exit by 8-9 am saturday. severe thunderstorms are not expected. rainfall amounts will average around a half-inch with locally higher amounts in spots. the wind will stay with us through the night, too. it will blow at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. by 6 am saturday the wind will begin easing, and it will gradually wind down through saturday morning. rainy areas will develop again thanks, stephen.