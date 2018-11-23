Speech to Text for Man arrested for attempted murder

- a man accused of trying to kill a state trooper is in police custody. kaleb gillespie was wanted by authorities for attempted murder, drug trafficking and other charges. he was found inside a home in decatur on southwest daniel street this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer - demetria mcclenton has the night off. waay31's sydney martin learned from moulton police that local and federal authorities helped track him down. moulton poice chief lyndon mcwhorter told me authorities received a tip that kaleb gillispie was at this home in decatur. moulton police, decatur police along with the lawrence county drug unit and u-s marshals surrounded the house friday afternoon. according to police- gillispie was inside the house with a woman and child...everyone came out of the house without any trouble. police told me gillispie has run from authorities four times this month...and they've now located both vehicles involved in those pursuits. a camero was recovered at the house friday--and mcwhorter told us that car was involved in the chases. the state bureau of investigation isalso investigating an incident from one of those chases when gillespie tried to run over a state trooper and was wanted for attempted murder. mcwhorter told me if gillespie tries to bond out of the morgan county jail he will be transferred to lawrence county jail for warrants there. syd, "moulton police told me gillespie will face multiple charges from state and local agencies and don't expect him to get out of jail anytime soon. in decatur sm waay 31 news. police have not confirmed the relationship between gillespie and the woman and child in the house. waay 31 did look into gillispie's past. he pleaded guilty to second degree rape in 2009. he also has a long list of drug charges and violations for failing to register