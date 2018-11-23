Speech to Text for Shoppers camp out at Best Buy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

let's get to waay31's rodneya ross who joins us live from best buy. rodneya? dan at last check 1 were waiting in line to get their hands on one of the smart tv's best buy is offering this year. while talking to people in line i found out only one person camped out overnight getting to the store at midnight. she didn't want to go on camera but she told me she had to make sure she gets one of the t-v's. i also talked to a man who got to the store five hours after the woman. he told me it's not a family tradition to come out and he missed thanksgiving dinner but he told me he thinks it's worth it. "i do it. they talk about me, but i do it. i'm the only one that does it." butt to "once i get a tv i'm ready to go home and eat some turkey and dressing." martin told me that even though his family makes fun of him for coming out they did offer to bring him a plate of food but he turned it down. reporting live in huntsville, doors open at 6pm. rr, waay 31 news.