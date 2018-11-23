Speech to Text for Volunteers make Holiday Meal for Inmates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

honor of thanksgiving! a group of inmates in morgan county also got to celebrate thanksgiving! they got to leave the jail to get a thanksgiving meal prepared by volunteers... this is the fifteenth year the group of volunteers has made a thanksgiving meal for morgan county inmates. one inmate we spoke with said he's very grateful for this... the boys back at the jail are eating bologna, so it's a much, much better scenario. butted with the fact that someone would take the time and the effort to fix a delicious meal for me and not know who i am, fellowship with me, pray with me, it builds me up spiritually. the group of volunteers also delivered more than a thousand thanksgiving meals to other inmates at the jail - "meals on wheels" recipients -