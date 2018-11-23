Speech to Text for Family celebrates first Thanksgiving with their adopted child

new at four... today is a time for family and giving thanks... you may not know, november is national adoption month. waay 31's rodneya ross shows us how the holidays are extra special for one family this year. family, food, and football are staples on thanksgiving, but one family told me they have a lot to be thankful for this year! dawson brown "you never really know how long this is going to last. if this is going to be your last holiday and so when the adoption was finalized to know that we didn't have to go through those thoughts anymore that he was going to be here for every holiday for the rest of our lives." dawson brown and his wife kristen first became foster parents four years ago. this past july they adopted a little boy -- dawson junior -- who was placed in their care two years ago. thursday they celebrated their first thanksgiving with dawson as a legal member of their family. they told me they're happy to have the days of wondering if he would be theirs behind them. kristen brown "today is our day. when you call his name. we share the same last name and everything in between and you know he's ours." kristen is a school teacher and became interested in fostering because she wanted to take in students of hers that were in need of homes. with their daughter allie on board the browns went through the process to get their license. since day one, allie has been involved with the process and has taken on the role of big sister with pride. allie brown "i can understand them really well. so like being able to help them and do everything with them. and help potty train them. and help them write and help them learn everything it really impacts you." ll: the brown family tells me anyone considering adoption should reach out to their local dhr and begin the process to open their home to a child in need. reporting in madison, rr, waay 31 news. here in alabama there are 6 thousand children without families. the department of human resources has a page on their website where you can take a look at the children waiting for homes in