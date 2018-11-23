Speech to Text for Adoption Process

november is national adoption month. thousands of children in alabama are waiting for permanent homes... dawson brown and his wife kristen became foster parents four years ago... this past july they adopted a little boy who was placed in their care two years ago... the family said they were glad this thanksgiving they didn't have to wonder if this will be their last together... you never really know how long this is going to last. if this is going to be your last holiday and so when the adoption was finalized to know that we didn't have to go through those thoughts anymore that he was going to be here for every holiday for the rest of our lives. here in alabama there are six- thousand kids without families... the department of human resources has a page on their website where you can see all the children waiting for homes in the state. families interested in providing foster care for children need to meet a couple of requirements. the main one being having the ability and desire to provide the care needed for these children. foster care applicants need to complete a 30 hour preparation course. foster parents need to be at least 19 years of age and must complete a background check. homes also need to conform to the alabama minimum standards for foster