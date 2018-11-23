Speech to Text for Family gets lucky at Best Buy

happening now... you're taking a live look at shoppers inside the best buy in huntsville! the doors at best buy have been open for an hour now and customers are making their way out of the store with their goods. waay 31's rodneya ross talked to one family who lucked out and got the last of the item they came in for. dan that's right, but first i want to show you what's going on inside the store. i'm going to move out of the way. you're looking at the checkout line right now ...i talked to a family that got in line at four o'clock to get their hands on a tablet and a pair of headphones...th ey managed to get everything they came for but almost missed out on the headphones grabbing the last pair. they told me they had a good time throughout the whole process. it was great. i was really no problem. this is kinda my first time going black friday shopping. it's not as crazy or hectic as i thought it'd be. people are still coming in as others pile out with their purchases. the store will be open until one a-m then will close and reopen at . reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.