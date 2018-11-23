Speech to Text for Church Feeds Hundreds for Thanksgiving

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to open in january. one church in the shoals spent delivered thanksgiving meals to more than 1000 people... volunteers at thefirst united methodist church in downtown florenceprepa red those 1-thousand meals! dozens of volunteers packed up the meals... they told us they saw a real need in the community... i hear more and more about how we have so many more homeless people living in the area and people who may be living in homes but struggling financially to put food on the table so there is definatly a need in this area. volunteers told us that was the absolute best way to spend thanksgiving... first united methodist church in florence will also be cooking and delivering