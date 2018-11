Speech to Text for Arrested for Attempting to Elude

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning, a criminal who's mugshot went viral was arrested in alabama. take a look at this. charles mcdowell's mugshot went viral because the size of his neck! mcdowell was arrested in lee county on charges including attempting to elude, driving with his license revoked