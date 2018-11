Speech to Text for Kroger Shopping Center in Decatur

5th. a brand new kroger shopping plaza will open its doors in decatur early next year. according to the decatur daily, the plaza will be home to new businesses including, rock n roll sushi, g-n-c, and an urgent medical clinic. all are expected to open in january.