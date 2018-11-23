Speech to Text for Tree Lighting & Santa's Village Opens Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today, "santa's village, north pole express" will take place in a new location. this year the huntsville depot is welcoming the public to come visit santa and his reindeer. santa's village, north pole express will also help a good cause. the organization raises money for the early works family of museums. today you can visit starting at 5 and tickets to get in are $7 bucks. the 9th annual village of providence christmas tree lighting is also happening today. this will be your chance to get your picture with santa! but in order to get those pictures you have to bring a new unwrapped toy or make a cash donation. santa arrives at 4 at providence park in huntsville. the