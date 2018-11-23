Clear

Tree Lighting & Santa's Village Opens Today

Santa's Village Opens Today

Posted: Fri Nov 23 06:47:48 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 23 06:47:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Tree Lighting & Santa's Village Opens Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today, "santa's village, north pole express" will take place in a new location. this year the huntsville depot is welcoming the public to come visit santa and his reindeer. santa's village, north pole express will also help a good cause. the organization raises money for the early works family of museums. today you can visit starting at 5 and tickets to get in are $7 bucks. the 9th annual village of providence christmas tree lighting is also happening today. this will be your chance to get your picture with santa! but in order to get those pictures you have to bring a new unwrapped toy or make a cash donation. santa arrives at 4 at providence park in huntsville. the
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events