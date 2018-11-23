Clear

Charged in Officer involved Shooting

Posted: Fri Nov 23 06:43:32 PST 2018
Sam Edwards

has the highest. two people in memphis are charged in a shooting which injured a police officer. according to tennessee bureau of investigation , christopher lee walked into a gas station stole the store's deposit bag from. two officers ultimately chased him through the woods, where a shout out took place. one officer was hit, but his injuries are not critical. lee was arrested...and so was the clerk! it turns out they staged the
