Speech to Text for 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Mall Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this morning...a shooting at riverchase galleria mall in hoover - just outside birmingham. two people were shot - a 12-year-old girl, and an 18 year old who is in critical condition. police killed the shooter. according to our affiliate in birmingham, the shooting took place just after an argument. it was right around 10 o'clock. that is when the shooter opened fire and injured an 18 year old. a stray bullet hit the little girl. listen to a shooper describe the scene. i heard one and then bang bang.....and then right after that, people started screaming and going crazy, just getting away from it and then cops ran by us with their guns drawn in that direction, so....." both hoover police and the jefferson county sheriff's office are investigating. so far, no names have been released. the riverchase galleria remains closed. this shooting comes as huntsville police are taking extra steps to keep you safe officers will work extra hours this holiday season starting on black friday... they will be patrolling the parking lots and stores in huntsville... it's called "safe shop." they will be in marked and unmarked cars... so even if you don't see them -- they're around making sure you're safe...