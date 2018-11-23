Speech to Text for Black Friday Deals

happening now -- the doors of the parkway place mall are now open as hundreds of shoppers make their way in for a night of black friday shopping. waay31's steven dilsizian is live now at the mall where the crowd just keeps growing. over a hundred people waited outside in the cold this morning for the mall doors to open some since 1:30 am. this is the busiest shopping day of the holiday weekend with the national retail federation projecting 116 million people rushing the stores for the black friday frenzy. here at the parkway place mall there will be entertainment throughout the night with a live dj and hourly giveaways to shoppers. now the first 125 people in line tonight received $10 gift cards and i talked with one customer in line who says its his first time. "one of my friends was home from college and talked me into it and he was all about it, but now we want to go home."