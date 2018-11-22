Speech to Text for Police Increase Holiday Patrols

police will be allowed to work extra hours this holiday season starting on black friday in order to help keep you safe." elaine maple, visiting for thanksgiving, "if they are going to open the stores late at night for the safety of the public and for people coming in and out it's a good thing to have." elaine maple told me she's visiting her mom for thanksgiving..and she's happy to hear police officers will be patrolling parking lots and stores in huntsville. sgt. chris riley, huntsville police, "it's going to be at all the malls. walmart, target, home depot, lowes..several shopping areas." it's called "safe shop." huntsville police told me officers will be in marked and unmarked cars---and even if you don't see them they're around making sure you're safe. frank crim, lives in huntsville, "you know it's the just the holiday season and everyone is rushing around." the holiday season is always a busy time of year around town... frank crim tells me his family will feel safer with the police watching shopping areas. frank crim, lives in huntsville,"there presence will deter a lot of crime. just the fact that they know they're there." and sergeant chris riley told me although police will out ... you need to make sure you're also being vigilant. sgt. chris riley, huntsville police,"we will be highly visible but we want to remind you to be highly aware of your surroundings and have your keys ready when you come out of your store." and maples told me she feels reassured knowing her mom will be safe doing her holiday shopping. elaine maple, visiting for thanksgiving, "to know there is someone watching over her or the area there's a safety feeling for us." in huntsville sm waay 31 news.