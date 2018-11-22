Speech to Text for Church Volunteer Thanksgiving Dinner

thanksgiving meals. i'm here at first united methodist church in downtown florence where volunteers made over 1,000 meals and they actually ran out of food just before 11 o'clock and volunteers tell me that shows the real need in this community. lisa keys-matthews volunteer russ white volunteer lower thirds new at 5/church feeds hundreds for thanksgiving/flo rence, lauderdale county matthews- i think we did about 1,120 meals. dozens of volunteers like lisa key matthews packed up turkey, dressing, and dessert to deliver meals to those in need. first united methodist church will also be cooking and delivering meals around christmas time. meanwhile, today wrapped up the second and final day of thanksgiving meals at the downtown rescue mission in huntsville. traditional thanksgiving meals were served to anyone in the community who stopped by. cameron boyle told us he's lived in the tennessee valley his entire life but had his first thanksgiving meal at the downtown rescue mission on thursday. "we have a lot of volunteers and their families. that just shows the love of the community. coming in andhelping us on their thanksgiving day. and providing for us and serving meals. you didn't have to get up and get anything it was really good." the downtown rescue mission served nearly 1-thousand meals today and opened their doors to the entire community