Speech to Text for How to stop porch pirates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with an increase of holiday shipments heading to your home - there are also thieves looking to take them... waay 31's sarah singleterry talked with a local law enforcement agency and found out what you can do to keep yourself from falling victim to so-called porch pirates ... joni boulet "porch pirates would have to be very sharp to get a package from us." joni boulet's never been hit by a porch pirate ... but knows people who have ... jb "that happens a lot in our neighborhood" according to a 2017 study by the shorr packaging corporation ... 31 percent of people surveyed said they had experienced package theft ... and 53 percent percent said they changed their plans to make sure they were home to receive their package ... even though they didn't have to sign for it ... lt. donny shaw "these delivery services will leave a package on the front porch, and not knowing what it is the thieves will go victimize the people living at the home." but there are a few ways you can protect yourself and your stuff ... if you know you won't be home when your package is being delivered ... shaw suggests having it shipped to a neighbor or asking your boss if you can have it sent to work ... dante moss "i actually have things delivered to my job. there are people who can sign for it or just put it in the back." you could also request the package be left at the freight center and you can pick it up from there ... jb "fortunately i'm home most of the time, and we also check to see when our packages are arriving." sarah singleterry that's another practice shaw recommends ... watch your package tracker ... if the company you ordered from says your order was delivered but it's not at your front door ... call law enforcement ... in hsv ss waay 31 news