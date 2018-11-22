Speech to Text for Convicted rapist on the loose

their holiday shopping... new at 6.. tonight -- we're learning more about an elusive man in moulton who's wanted for trying to kill a state trooper... police say kaleb gillespie rammed a trooper's car during a chase earlier this month. he's also wanted for drug trafficking and other charges. waay31's breken terry did some digging and found out gillespie has a long and violent history, that includes rape. kaleb gillespie plead guilty to second degree rape in 2009 and has a laundry list of drug charges and sorna violations, which means he failed to register as a sex offender. on november 3rd ... waay 31 was on the scene in moulton where a police chase came to a crashing halt.state police tell us gillespie tried to run over a trooper with his car. the trooper feared for his life and fired a shot at gillespie... but there's no evidence he was hit. gillespie ran away from the scene that night. but police found drugs, money, and guns in his car. police said on november 9th they had another run in with gillespie where he rammed a moulton police officer's car. in total gillespie has eluded law enforcement four times this month. state and local police, and the u.s. marshall's service are now trying to track him down. in lawrence county bt waay31 news. if you see gillespie ... police say don't go near