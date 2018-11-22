Speech to Text for Community grieving for lost love one

tonight -- athens police say this man - sean sutton - is accused of killing his elderly mother, emma sutton. her body was found inside her home at the "roberts apartments" on malone street in athens. i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton has the night off. waay 31's scottie kay went out to the neighborhood today and talked with those living nearby about what this means for the community.. and for sutton's family this holiday season. the holiday season is going to be a little different for one family this year.. as a loved one was murdered.. and her own son was arrested for the crime.. just one day before thanksgiving. the neighbors of the murdered woman tell me the incident has made them more grateful for the time they'll get with their family on this holiday. pkg: danielle edmondson, lives nearby "i can't imagine how you could hurt your parents." that was danielle edmondson's reaction when she learned one of her neighbors was murdered.. and the neighbor's son was the main suspect. joseph campbell, lives nearby "for someone to do that to their mother, i think no one can really explain why they would do that to their biological mother. someone that cared for you and brought you into this world. i really have no explanation for that." according to athens police, the body of 79-year-old emma sutton was found inside her home the day before thanksgiving.. her son sean sutton was arrested shortly after. many neighbors say it's hard to believe the crime happened in their neighborhood.. and so close to the holidays... they say they're keeping the affected family in their thoughts and prayers. joseph campbell, lives nearby "i know it's going to be rough for them, being the holiday season. people don't expect this and they don't deserve this, not right before the holidays." danielle edmondson, lives nearby "it's awful what the family must be going through, because it was right before thanksgiving. all of our prayers and love go out to them." and, in the meantime, joseph campbell says he's going to be more aware of his surroundings. joseph campbell, lives nearby "it just lets you know that you've just always got to keep your guard up, as far as having children and being a family man, being in a situation and a neighborhood where anything's liable to happen at any given time. protect your kids, protect yourself." sk on cam: it's unclear at this time what the motive was behind the murder.. but this is an ongoing investigation and we'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we learn more. reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news