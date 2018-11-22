Speech to Text for Attempted To Steal A Car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

not been determined. new this morning... a man just released from jail last week was arrested again accused of stealing a car from the limestone county commission. george pylant, jr. - whose goes by booger - and his father, george pylant, senior, face multiple charges of breaking and entering and attempted theft. they're held on $5,000 dollars bond each. waay-31 reported plyant junior's arrest last week for breaking into storage units in the