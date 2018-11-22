Speech to Text for Charged with Murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details this morning on a story we've been following since yesterday. your taking a look at sean kevin sutton. he's the athens man who police say murdered his mother. athens police arrested sutton less than 30 minutes after discovering the body of 79-year-old emma sutton. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live this morning with what we learned overnight about the murder investigation. will? athens police said they found sean sutton several blocks away from his mother's apartment. they had him in custody in about 25 minutes. police say sutton physically assaulted his mother, but did not provide specifics. emma's body was discovered after another family member came to visit her apartment and found her. waay 31 spoke with a woman who didn't know sutton, but saw him being taken into police custody. my husband came out and he was like 'did you not just see that' and i was like 'no' so we pulled out and they had him down already on the ground i did some research this morning. sutton doesn't appear to have any prior arrests, according to the court records we looked through. sutton was booked into the limestone county jail shortly after 11:30 last night. a bond