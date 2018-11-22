Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alabama state troopers are out in full force....accordi ng to triple-a nearly fifty million people will drive this holiday... there is a push from alabama state troopers to not only slow down and buckle up...but also move out of the passing lane especially if you see a patrol car or other first responders. your taking a look at sean kevin sutton. he's the athens man who police say murdered his mother. athens police arrested sutton less than 30 minutes after discovering the body of 79-year-old emma sutton. sutton was booked into the limestone county jail shortly after 11:30 last night. a bond amount has not been determined. bones found in the woods of jackson county could belong to a man who wandered away from an assisted living home a dozen years ago. deputies seached the site wednesday after a child found a skull earlier this week. sheriff chuck phillips said the missing man is just one lead they're following in the case, but said the bones have been in the woods for a very long time. a man just released from jail last week was arrested again accused of stealing a car from the limestone county commission. george pylant, jr. - whose goes by booger - and his father, george pylant, senior, face multiple charges of breaking and entering and attempted theft. they're held on $5,000 dollars bond each. the number of dead in the california wildfires climbed again overnight to 86. while rain is helping put out the flames...its now causing mudslides. a lot of firefighters are still on the front line battling the fires. thousands of people whose homes were lost in the fires are now spending thanksgiving in tents or shelters. the state bureau of investigation is now taking over the case in a deadly shootout involving police in the parking lot of a talledega walmart. the man who shot at police died when officers returned fire - so did the person in the car with him. one officer was shot and is in the hospital. happening today.. if you are in need of a holiday meal... volunteers in the shoals will host thier fourth annual "free thanksgiving day meal" to revieve your free meal, you can go to season's "good moods, good food" in florence between 11 and 2. the free meal is for anyone who is in need, alone or college students -- who can't make it home for the holidays. the downtown rescue mission is handing out more than 800 boxes of food to serve more than 1200 people this week. today, the mission will open to the public from 11-1 for their annual thanksgiving banquets.