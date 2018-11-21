Speech to Text for Athens Death Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charges on an athens man accused of killing his mother the day before thanksgiving ... you're looking at video of "roberts apartments" where police found the woman's body around two oclock this afternoon ... they had the victim's son in custody less than two hours later ... i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton... waay 31's sarah singleterry was at the scene ... and talked to the people who lived right next door to where the murder happened ... tiffney robinson "you just want to grab your babies and keep them close and pray for the family." tiffney robinson along with her husband and kids are in town tonight visiting her mother in law for thanksgiving ... tr "it's so close to the holiday. i couldn't even imagine." she never imagined she'd be shielding her kids from a death investigation that happening right next door ... tr "the police did a good job though. they were laughing and waving at them through the doors, letting us know when we needed to close the doors." investigators gathered evidence in and around the victim's roberts apartment home ... police said they found the woman... described as elderly ... dead and physically assaulted inside her apartment late wednesday afternoon ... police did not elaborate on how she was killed. harrald robinson was at home ... right next door ... hr "shocked. totally shocked. very shocked. just in awe." he said he saw the accused killer ... who police said is the victim's son ... just last night ... hr "you know, we said hey, and that was pretty much it. tiffany said she watched the suspect get arrested ... tr "my husband came out and he was like did you not just see that and i was like no so we pulled out and they had him down already on the ground." the family quickly connected the dots ... and realized the man they shared a wall with was also a murder suspect ... hr "yeah, didn't see that coming." single jingleterry "athens police described the victim's death as quote not your usual shooting or cutting. the chief of police did not elaborate but we will update you as soon as we know a cause of death. in athens ss waay 31