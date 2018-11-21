Speech to Text for N2 Hoops Tourney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

16 teams from across the tennessee valley competed in the n-2 hoops invitational this week. and bob jones and florence made it to the championship game tonight... bob jones's number 1 jadan coleman passes it off to number 4 dante emmanuel who goes up with a jumper for two - first points on the board -back down the court - florence's number 2 kareem thompson with the jump shot. the florence go on to win the fourth annual n-2 hoops invitation 58-47. lee high school played today for the third place spot against eufaula - senior kobe brown committed to texas a&m last week - brown says this season will be all about helping his teammates. well since i'm already situated for the next level, i just want to get my teammates opportunities to be seen by other coaches and help make sure they're straight after high school, and that's about it." the lee high generals secured their third place spot today with a 83-62 win over the tigers. one last game from today - decatur heritage took on gadsden city in the consolation finals. that one went to ot, but it is the gadsden city titans who will just squeak by the eagles 75-74 and the bama freshman, and hazel green alum kira lewis jr was at bob jones for the hoop action. the 17 year old tells us how his first year playing for bama basketball is going. it was a little rough at first, but now that i got adjusted to it, it's been great so far. just all the guys helping me, coach avery helping me, so it's been a great overall experience