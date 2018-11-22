Speech to Text for Staying safe during Thanksgiving travel

new tonight... alabama state troopers are out in full force to make sure you are safe on the roads this thanksgiving holiday. waay 31's kody fisher learned some of the dangerous side effects of heavy traffic... and two things you can do to reduce your chances of being in a wreck. according to triple-a nearly fifty million people will drive to see family this thanksgiving... with all that traffic... alabama state troopers want people to pay extra attention to the roads... and what is just off the side of it.. donald mcgee just drove into huntsville to see his family for thanksgiving... donald mcgee/driver "it was very busy." when the roads are this busy... alabama state troopers say drivers need to... slow down... pay close attention... and don't forget to move over to the left lane when you see a patrol vehicle... or first responders on the side of the road.. chuck daniel/alabama state trooper "it is very dangerous. i've known troopers to lose limbs because they were hit by their patrol car that was struck by someone else's vehicle." troopers say a lot of those accidents are caused by distracted drivers. that's why they pay close attention to oncoming traffic.. but sometimes its not enough... chuck daniel/alabama state trooper "there's always those times where we have to focus on the vehicle we've stopped and we don't see that person coming and we can't get out of the way." if you can't move over... you need to slow down by fifteen miles an hour... and if you can... but don't move over... you can get a ticket... mcgee understands the importance of changing lanes... donald mcgee/driver "if you have the opportunity, move over to the left lane. it doesn't take but a second. you're not hurting anything and you're maybe saving somebody." this law also applies to tow trucks who may be stopped on the side of the road... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...