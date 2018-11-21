Speech to Text for Stidham talks meeting Tua this summer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jarrett stidham will play in his first iron bowl in tuscaloosa.. as well as face tua for the first time on the field, but the two qbs spent some time this summer at the elite 11 camp out in california... you never really know what to expect from somebody, until they start kind of start getting in to it. 'cause you know last year he played a little bit and obviously came in the second half in the national championship and played really well. butyou can kind of tell that just by working out with somebody if they've got it in them. and he sure enough he's had it in him for a long time and he's definitely displayed that this year. so last time auburn won in t town was in 2010 with the cam back,, cam newton led the tigers to the 28-27 victory, then went