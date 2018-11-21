Speech to Text for Thanksgiving Traffic Conditions

there. breken? many people in the shoals tell me they try to avoid holiday traffic all together while others say they hope traffic won't be an issue since they don't have far to go. lovell- we normally travel the weekend after thanksgiving. terra lovell and her family have almost a two hour drive into tennessee for their family thanksgiving, but they plan around the traffic. lovell- all our family gets together after the holidays that a way we avoid most traffic and we get more time together if we spend the weekend instead of just thanksgiving. according to triple a more than 50 million americans will travel more than 50 miles for thanksgiving, randy putnam is one of those travelers. me: how far are you going to be traveling for thanksgiving? putnam- well from lexington to athens. putnam says he's not too worried about traffic on thanksgiving and says he would brave any amount of traffic to see his family. putnam- it shouldn't be too bad. around north alabama there isn't a lot of travel time getting somewhere and usually you get there and you stay there for a little while so the roads are fairly clear. triple a says the amount of people predicted to be on the road traveling for thanksgiving is up by about 5 percent compared to last year, they say people having more money and lower gas prices probably helped to boost travel for this year. in colbert county bt waay31.