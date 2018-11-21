Speech to Text for Blackout Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the night before thanksgiving is known as blackout wednesday because of the high number of people hitting the bars before the holiday. it's one of the busiest drinking nights of the year -- but the day has a deadly history. it started making headlines in 2012. according to statistitcs compiled by mothers aginst drunk driving -- between 2012 and 2016 more than 800 people were killed in drunk driving crashes over the thanksgiving weekend. statistics from upserve -- which aggregates data from restaurants across the u-s -- show beer sales surge 270 percent on the un-oficial holiday. waay 31's rodneya ross is in downtown huntsville where she talked to a local bar owner and police on how they plan to work together in keeping you safe on the roads. i'm at otbx where they tell me keeping their patrons safety is a priority....so much so they'll pick up a phone to call you a ride home. while some people will be hitting the roads tonight to spend thanksgiving with loved ones...others will be hitting the bars instead. captain john stringer with the madison police department says it's important for people who go drinking to remember safety first. stringer "do not get behind the wheel of a car if you're impaired. it's not fair to you, it's not fair to your family, and it's not fair to other motorists out on the road." that's why bars like otbx in huntsville are working to make help make sure their patrons don't drink and drive. general manager chase shelton told me the bar checks everyone's i-d and stops serving a customer if it appears they've had too much to drink. shelton "we definitely cut them off. and if they're with friends we ask that their kind of help us out in the situation. if not, if we have to, then we can escort them out ourselves." shelton told me if a customer has had to much to drink and is at the bar alone, the staff will take those extra steps to make sure that person doesn't get behind the wheel. shelton "we'll call an uber for them and when the uber arrives we'll just escort them out and give the uber driver their address." shelton also told me the bar has a good relationship with law enforcement and will call them for help with an intoxicated customer if needed. live in huntsville,