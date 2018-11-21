Speech to Text for Human Remains Discovered Jackson Co.

120 near section some kids found a skull yesterday afternoon. today ... deputies found about 50-more bones. as waay31s sierra phillips reports ... investigators think they have a lead. "i'm here at the command post now this is home base where deputies and search dogs start their search and they're doing this wednesday because tuesday a skull and bones were found just in there" garner "its scary because its right here at home" terry garner told me he's lived in sectorfor years and nothing like this has happened before garner "i was shocked that they actually found some remains" on wednesday, the jackson county sheriff's office spent hours at the scene ... looking for any more evidence. phillips "we're going to be here as long as it takes" sheriff chuck phillips told me they have one lead from a missing persons case in 2006-- a man disappeared from his assisted living home nearby phillips "it may not be him we don't know but the last time he was seen was in this area" right now- deputies are treating the search as a homicide investigation... phillips "up until the point that we determine its not-- or it is you have to" ....while neighbors watch in disbelief. garner "i've never dreamed of nothing like that, you now" deputies and search dogs left wednesday afternoon with scores of more bones ... but no official word on who the person might be. in jackson co sp waay31