Speech to Text for Huntsville Airport Escapes Thanksgiving Rush

dan and demetria...take a look around me...right now, you can see people coming inside to catch their flights leaving within the hour. officials here at huntsville international airport told me because this airport caters to the business market, they aren't experiencing a high number of travelers this holiday season. however, more leisure travelers are flying in and out to visit their family and friends for thanksgiving but fewer business people are flying. i spoke with some people heading to and from huntsville...they told me so far, their experience has been busy, but good. you don't know what you're going to run into in dc. i'm pretty close to the airport but i still got up early, so i'm really dragging right now. i left early and it's clearly not too packed here but in san diego and dallas, i know that it will be a bit of a rush. so, i decided to just pack one bag and prepare for it and get their safe. the next expected time for heavy traffic here at the airport will be around 6 tonight since most of the later flights leave out around 7. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.