Speech to Text for Thanksgiving Has Shoppers Waiting in Long Lines

the line to pick up your order literally wraps around the building...many people tell me they don't remember the line being this long last year. pkg some folks say the long line at honey baked ham line isn't that bad... the process, whats it been like? it's been fun. because you get to meet cool people like her. it's just a stand and wait in the cold and hoping they don't run out. a little bit last minute...i didn't realize it was going to be such a long line, but it's worth it because it's great being here and being away from work. most people tell me they pre- ordered their food from honey baked ham last week and others, even before that...but they waited until now to pick their orders up. my husband, we drove by here and he said why don't we pick up the ham and i said no, it's fine and he said okay you're going to regret it. i called him and i said, guess what i'm in an hour long wait line. star super market was packed with shoppers all day on wednesday...shop pers say they've been running around to different stores to get last minute items ham, turkey, ox tails, chitlins but despite the rush for food...people are looking forward to their thanksgiving feast. it's a time where we can get together with family and enjoy the foods and the friendships and see people i don't see frequently. look live some grocery stores are open on thanksgiving...bu t they close are closing early... we have a list for you on our website at waay tv dot com ...take this out if it's not on the web by 4pm reporting in huntsville...bc waay 31 news.