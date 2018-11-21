Speech to Text for Toy store's unique shopping experience

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening... this is the first holiday season toys-r-us won't be around for parents to shop. over the last several years more parents turned to online shopping. we wanted to know how it affects local "mom and pop" toy stores. waay31's rodneya ross visited a toy store in five points that offers shoppers an experience they won't get online or at a big brand store. when you shop at the toy place downtown you get unique gift ideas and a unique shopping experience which is something customers tell me is what sets it apart from others. mullins "it's cuz she's really nice and they have a lot of good toys!" nice, fun, friendly are just some of the words used to describe owner of toy place downtown susan blevins. mem told me she's been shopping at blevins store with her mom since she was just three years old. she told me she has fun memories at the toy place and when i asked her about toys-r-us she couldn't remember ever going there. mullins "uhhh....i don't know. probably." this is the first holiday season since toys-r-us closed its doors since it first opened as children's supermart 70 years ago. blevins opened her store 7 years ago and has continued to see success despite other stores failing away. as for whether or not toys-r-us closing will help her business...she told me it's too soon to tell. blevins "there's been a general uptick in sales. i'm not sure if it's because of the move to a larger location or because of toys'r'us." blevins isn't focusing on that -- instead she's striving to do what she does best which is give her customers an intimate shopping experience they won't get anywhere else. i asked her what she's most looking forward to this holiday season... blevins "i hope i'm so busy that i need a stretcher by december 24th." in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. blevins also told us she's seen an interest in shopping local increase which she thinks has