Speech to Text for Traveling Safely During the Holidays

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i am here along florence boulevard and this route is a main highway into florence. florence police tell us they are increasing patrols this holiday in the hopes of reducing reckless driving and prevent fatalities. officials say people need to slow down and it's a good idea to tell your family members what routes you are taking, when you are leaving and when you plan to arrive. something rita hurt tells her kids and grandkids to do as they travel to her house for thanksgiving. wear your seat belts. i always preach wear your seat belts and stay off your phone. try to go the speed limit. it's not going to hurt anything if you are a few minutes late. florence police tell us wearing your seat belt is the most important thing you can do while traveling for the holidays.