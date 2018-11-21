Speech to Text for Human Remains Found in Jackson County

teresa price "that's scary...that's scary.." teresa price lives just outside of section where tuesday a skull was found by kids in the woods -- she told me wednesday shes keeping an eye on her loved ones price "all mine's accounted for" the set of remains found near section tuesday are the most recent but sunday -- a body was found in hollywood , deputies say it was too decomposed to determine if foul play was involved just yet but an autopsy was set for wednesday the body of a white man was found in september in woodville -- but since then this man has been arrested for that murder this makes 3 sets of remains found within just the last few months ...something the sheriff told me is extremely rare phillips "very unusual... thank goodness" meanwhile people in jackson county are keeping loved ones close price "i worry about my grandbabies" in jackson co sp waay31