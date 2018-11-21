Speech to Text for Worker will always remember funeral

we're learning more about the decatur woman who's body was found in tupelo, mississippi more than a decade ago. tonight -- we spoke to someone who was there when nancy steven's family laid her to rest... samuel little is a self confessed serial killer. he's admitted to killing 90 women over 4 decades! investigators say stevens was one of those women... tonight -- waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the cemetery where stevens is buried.. after talking with the funeral home who helped bury her back in 2005 the folks at the jackson memory funeral home tell me nancy stevens' funeral here at the decatur cemetery is one they'll never forget.. as a family buried their loved one with so many questions unanswered.. until yesterday. reshonda jackson, funeral home employee "it was very devastating. that whole family was just devastated. it was so sad." reshonda jackson works for the jackson memory funeral home.. and has helped with a lot of funerals.. but she said the one for nancy stevens is one she'll always remember. reshonda jackson, funeral home employee "we do our best at jackson memory funeral home to make you feel a little more comfortable and at peace and everything like that, but when it's something like that that happens, and it's so tragic, there's really not much peace you can get, especially with the unknown." news that a self-professed serial killer admitted to strangling nancy, hits jackson hard.. and not just because her family helped with the funeral. reshonda jackson, funeral home employee "i have personally known the stevens family my whole life. my dad grew up with the brothers. i have really been in their lives since i was a little girl, so i've known nancy and she's always been great to us." jackson says she just hopes stevens' family can finally have some closure. reshonda jackson, funeral home employee "after waiting so long and not knowing what in the world happened to your sister, your mom, things like that, it has to feel peaceful to actually know what happened." jackson told me she still doesn't understand why someone would kill nancy stevens.. but she's just glad her family finally knows who may have done it. reporting live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news