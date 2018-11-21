Speech to Text for 16 Puppies Dumped At Athens Shelter

what you can do to help. "after our last story with the athens-limestone animal shelter, many animals were adopted, and the shelter thought they were getting rid of their overcrowding issue, but then someone dumped sixteen puppies like this one in the parking lot after closing time." pkg: priscilla blenkinsopp, director of animal shelter "a lot more work for us with this many puppies." director of the athens-limestone animal shelter priscilla blenkinsopp says she and her team are overwhelmed after two people left sixteen puppies at the shelter monday night. priscilla blenkinsopp, director of animal shelter "it was raining and cold that night, too, so if our veterinarian hadn't been here, they would have been outside all night." blenkinsopp says the two littersone about seven weeks old, and the other nine weeks oldwere left without any clue about their background. priscilla blenkinsopp, director of animal shelter "we didn't get any information on the babies either. nobody left us any information on what breed they are, where they came from, if they had moms." i talked with one little girl who wanted to take a puppy home with her after she came by the shelter to donate dog food. kinsley garris, loves puppies "we wanted to do something nice for the puppies for the holidays." kinsley garris says her mom won't let her take one.. so now, she's encouraging others to. kinsley garris, loves puppies "they're cute, they're sweet, and they need homes." blenkinsopp says there are ways to keep this from happening again. priscilla blenkinsopp, director of animal shelter "we want to try and get those moms spayed if they'll just contact us. we have volunteers who will help and donations to get those moms spayed." sk on cam: "if you have any information about the people who were seen leaving the puppies in the parking lot in that surveillance video, you're asked to call the athens-limestone animal shelter. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news" police