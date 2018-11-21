Speech to Text for Auburn's Deshaun Davis weighs in on Iron Bowl

espn2. whew all the basketball talk its like we're forgetting its iron bowl week. im just kidding, no one forgets about the iron bowl around here. auburn's senior linebacker deshaun davis says the team has spent more time learning bama's schemes and not just about their players...but prep all you want, the captain said it comes down to execution. davis says he thinks some teams can't execute because they fear that bama logo.... they dominate their opponent but sometimes you can see defeat in teams before the game, thast something we can't afford to do. they dont need any help. gotta go out play our game.. do you fear the logo? no i fear god.