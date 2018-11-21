Clear

Auburn's Deshaun Davis weighs in on Iron Bowl

See what he means when he says team's fear Bama's logo

Posted: Wed Nov 21 16:34:02 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 16:34:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Auburn's Deshaun Davis weighs in on Iron Bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

espn2. whew all the basketball talk its like we're forgetting its iron bowl week. im just kidding, no one forgets about the iron bowl around here. auburn's senior linebacker deshaun davis says the team has spent more time learning bama's schemes and not just about their players...but prep all you want, the captain said it comes down to execution. davis says he thinks some teams can't execute because they fear that bama logo.... they dominate their opponent but sometimes you can see defeat in teams before the game, thast something we can't afford to do. they dont need any help. gotta go out play our game.. do you fear the logo? no i fear god.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events