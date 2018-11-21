Speech to Text for Deputies search for more remains

we begin this hour with breaking news... right now jackson county sheriff deputies are combing a wooded area near county road 120 in dutton after kids found a skull in the woods! good morning and thank you for joining us. i'm najahe sherman . and i'm bill young. waay 31s sierra phillips joins us live in jackson county where authorities just gave some brand new information about the remains- sierra what do we know right now??? im here near county road 120 and 47 in jackson county where in the last hour i got some more information on those bones that were found here in the woods behind me right now deputies are looking through the woods for more remains-- they say the bones have been here for a while, but they don't know for sure how long -- or whether or not its just one body out there they did find some teeth with the skull so they say they are hoping to find a match to the body out who it is using the teeth---- but one lead links to a missing person case from 2006 where someone roamed off from a nearby elderly home today the sheriff says they could be out here all day chuck phillips-"we'll be out here as long as it takes, we'll def comb through the woods really good and let the dogs work the area really good and if we're comfortable with what we find then we'll leave but i dont know how long that'll be" the sheriff says for now they are treating this investigation like a homicide until they find out how the person actually died in jackson county , sp waay31 news deputies say in about 1 hour search dogs will head into the woods