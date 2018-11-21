Speech to Text for Accused of Sending Lewd Pictures

track down a suspect. an alabama man is accused of send pictures of his private parts to a 13 year girl using a social media app. authories in lee county are holding 24-year-old jordan williams on separate felony charges. however, they say he sent the pictures to the girl using what is called the whispers app. the girl even said she told him she