Speech to Text for 1 Dead After Concrete Thrown

due to resurfacing. one man is dead after tennessee authorities said someone threw a chunk of concrete off a nashville overpass.. it happened yesterday along i-24. police said 54-year-old joe shelton junior was on the way to work when the concrete went through his windshield and hit him in the head... the incident is still under investigation -- and authorities are trying to get a hold of surveillance video