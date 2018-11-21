Speech to Text for Huntsville Native Fighting Wildfires

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

contest the reckless endangerment charges. this morning-- a huntsville native is back in oregon where he now lives-- after spending weeks on the front line in california fighting the wildfires. this is a video zack mickman shot while passing through what's left of paradise, california.. mickman was working in oregon as a wildland firefighter--when he was called to help fight the camp fire. he spent two weeks straight on the front line. we spoke to him via skype as he described his experience. "it was almost like seeing a tornado had gone through there, but instead of a tornado it was just fire. everything was charred and there's nothing left but remains of what was a town." mickman says he and his fellow firefighters in oregon are on standby again-- ready to go back if needed and waay 31 has a look at the devastation left behind by wildfires in butte county, california. tuesday night---the state reported 2 more bodies were found, bringing the death toll in the camp fire to 81...eith 84 deaths total in the state. it is the deadliest wildfire in california history. as of this morning-- neither the camp or woosley fire are all the way contained. authorities are asking anyone whose loved ones are missing in the fire-- to submit d-n-a samples. 700 people are still unaccounted for -- but only 60 relatives have come forward with samples.