Scottsboro Judge Expected In Court

Posted: Wed Nov 21 08:06:40 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today--- a scottsborro judge is expected in court-- after he did not disclose a previous arrest when he was appointed to the bench. the incident happened on august 3rd when officers responded to a fight involving an off-duty douglas police officer and judge scott berry. the mayor told us neither he nor city council was aware of the arrest when they appointed berry. lawyers say berry plans to plead not guilty and
