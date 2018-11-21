Speech to Text for Woman's Death Linked to Serial Killer

the murder case of a decatur woman that dates back to 2005 now has a suspect who even confessed to the murder! the man you see on your screen is 78-year-old samuel little - he's admitted to killing at least 90 people and now says he was the one who murdered nancy stevens. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live now with what else we know about little and this longstanding case. samuel little is currently serving multiple life sentences for murders in california - and now says he is the one who killed decatur woman nancy stevens 13 years ago. officials say samuel little has a long criminal history filled with assaults, robberies, and murders. last month -- texas rangers contacted investigators after little confessed to killing a woman named nancy years ago. little admits to riding in an r.v. with 46-year old nancy stevens in tupelo when he strangled her in the west main walmart parking lot and dumped the body to the side of the road. he said he knew the area very well from when he was there in 1995. stevens' family says this confession helps. "it doesn't bring her back, but it brings closure." in january -- this case will be presented to a grand jury in lee county, mississippi reporting live in huntsville -- sd -- waay31 news. little's confessed crimes span throughout the country. the states you see highlighted in red are where he says he committed those murders. little tells police he first killed in 19-70 and continued killing through 2005. while he never killed anyone in alabama-- steven's was from decatur. we also found a report from georgia that says he killed a woman there-- but then crossed the state line and dumped her body in phoenix city, alabama! our abc affiliate in south carolina says little targeted "high risk, low profile women" who were commonly referred to as "jane does." they report little was a former boxer -- and would knock out his victims and then strangle them. they said he then sexually assaulted many of them. sexual assault examination kits confirmed at least 34 of the murders he's admitted to. waay 31 also found a newspaper article from the columbus ledger-enquirer in columbus, georgia-- where police reflected on their interviews with little. he confessed to killing 3 women in the area. one lieutenant said it was like "talking to an old man you knew" and said he told them to call him sam when they walked in. another said he was "very intelligent" and had a "calming presence." and right now on our homepage at wayatv dot com-- you'll find the complete story about nancy stevens-- her confessed killer samuel little-- and more on what her family is saying about