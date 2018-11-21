Speech to Text for Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a person robbed at gun point trying to complete a deal made on facebook marketplace. the robber is still on the run. it happened around university drive near jordan lane. huntsville police said the victim was trying to sell his phone to a potential buyer. after the victim showed him the phone, the robber pulled a gun and demanded the phone and the victim's personal phone. sadly, neighbors weren't even surprised. wayne johnson "if i was trying to find an isolated place where i would deal in some unlawful activity i would probably welcome this place." if you have any information about the armed robbery monday night you are asked to call police.