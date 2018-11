Speech to Text for Skating in the Park Open on Thanksgiving

thanksgiving day, here's a good way to burn off some of those calories. tomorrow, skating in the park in downtown huntsville will be open from 2 to 8 at night. admission is 15 dollars. kids younger than 10 get in for 10-bucks. admission includes your skate rentals.