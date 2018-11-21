Clear

Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Posted: Wed Nov 21 07:54:35 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 07:54:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Free Thanksgiving Dinner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year. volunteers in the shoals are preparing for the fourth annual "free thanksgiving day meal" if you are in need of a holiday meal-- you can go to season's "good moods, good food" in florence between 11 and 4. the free meal is for anyone who is in need, alone or college students -- who can't make it home for the holidays. happening today, the downtown rescue mission in huntsville is hosting their annual thanksgiving banquet. the downtown rescue mission has already handed out more than 800 boxes of food to serve more than 1200 people this week. the meals will be served today at 11am to 1 in the afternoon. on
Huntsville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events