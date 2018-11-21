Speech to Text for Free Thanksgiving Dinner

year. volunteers in the shoals are preparing for the fourth annual "free thanksgiving day meal" if you are in need of a holiday meal-- you can go to season's "good moods, good food" in florence between 11 and 4. the free meal is for anyone who is in need, alone or college students -- who can't make it home for the holidays. happening today, the downtown rescue mission in huntsville is hosting their annual thanksgiving banquet. the downtown rescue mission has already handed out more than 800 boxes of food to serve more than 1200 people this week. the meals will be served today at 11am to 1 in the afternoon. on