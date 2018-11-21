Speech to Text for Road Work I-565

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

complete by halloween of 20-19. happening today, crews will be working to replace concrete barrier rails on i-565. we just learned this morning there will be no lane closures going eastbound on i- 565 but crews will be on the side of the road working. this is all part of a 10 million dollar project to improve the safety and traffic flow of i-565.