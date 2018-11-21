Clear

Road Work I-565

Road Work I-565

Posted: Wed Nov 21 07:52:27 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 21 07:52:27 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Road Work I-565

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

complete by halloween of 20-19. happening today, crews will be working to replace concrete barrier rails on i-565. we just learned this morning there will be no lane closures going eastbound on i- 565 but crews will be on the side of the road working. this is all part of a 10 million dollar project to improve the safety and traffic flow of i-565.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events