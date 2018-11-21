Speech to Text for Damaged Bridge to be Replaced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in 19-81. a bridge that flooded on christmas day back in 20-15 could soon be replaced. that bridge is on old highway twenty, near the mazda- toyota site in limestone county. the limestone county commission approved a construction agreement with the state to build the new bridge. waay 31 talked to the commissioner of the district who said construction was halted because of funding and endangered snails living near by. "as long as we don't harm the environment, and we can work around it, i'd just go for it. there's no reason to say, 'no, we can't build the bridge because of the snails.'" about 80 percent of the estimated two-point-six million dollar bridge will be paid for with federal money-- the rest will be paid for by the alabama department of transportation, the city of huntsville, and limestone county. the project is expected to