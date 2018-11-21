Clear

Concerns About Graffiti Vandalism

abusing the same victim. this morning, people in anniston are concerned after a gang vandalized an abandoned building. at first one resident thought the markings were anti-semitic--but after calling police he learned the graffiti was gang related. "it makes me feel better that that's not the problem, but this other problem is pretty darn serious as well," anniston police say the white marking is similar to the star of david, a known gang symbol of the gangster disciples. the gang has been around anniston since the early 90s. however, the blue paint sprayed over it is linked to another gang from southern california. anniston does not have a gang task force but says officers on the street will keep up with known gang members and what's going
