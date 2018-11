Speech to Text for Romaine Lettuce Contaminated

could be contaminated with e-coli. center for disease control reports 32 people have the bacteria after an outbreak in 11 states. alabama was not included in that list. the cdc asks anyone with the lettuce to throw it away immediately and santize the area you last had it. 13 of those